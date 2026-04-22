CATL unveils 1,500km EV battery, surpassing its 1,000km

CATL upgrades Shenxing, plans 100,000 stations

CATL also upgraded its Shenxing battery, which now charges from 10% to nearly full in just six and a half minutes, faster than BYD's latest tech.

Looking ahead, CATL aims to build 100,000 charging and swapping stations across China by 2028 and start mass-producing sodium-ion batteries this year to reduce dependence on materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Alongside BYD, they currently dominate more than half of the global EV battery market and are still pushing for more breakthroughs.