Centre changes PUC validity: Check new rules for your vehicle
What's the story
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the validity period of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. The new rules, notified on November 13, introduce a vehicle-age-based system to determine how often vehicles need emission tests. The changes apply to all Bharat Stage (BS) categories, with BS-I to III vehicles now requiring tests every three months across India.
Certificate validity
New framework standardizes PUC certificate validity across India
Under the new rules, newer BS-VI vehicles will get a longer certificate validity. However, older vehicles will have to undergo emission tests at shorter intervals.
The revised framework also standardizes PUC certificate validity for older emission categories across the country, replacing state-specific variations in testing requirements.
The changes were introduced through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026.
Validity changes
For private BS-VI vehicles
The new rules introduce three validity brackets for BS-VI private vehicles.
For vehicles up to six years old, the PUC certificate is valid for three years.
For those over six and up to 10 years old, the validity remains unchanged at 12 months.
However, for vehicles over 10 years old, the validity has been reduced to six months from the earlier one year.
Commercial rules
For commercial BS-VI vehicles
Commercial BS-VI vehicles will also follow an age-based validity schedule.
For vehicles up to six years old, the validity has been increased to two years from the earlier one year.
However, for those over six and up to 10 years old, the validity remains unchanged at 12 months.
For vehicles over 10 years old, the validity has been reduced to six months from the earlier 12 months.
Testing uniformity
What about older BS-I, II, and III vehicles?
The amendment also introduces a uniform testing requirement for vehicles conforming to older emission standards (BS-I, II, and III).
Previously, these vehicles were generally subject to a six-month PUC certificate validity under the central rules. However, some states had prescribed shorter intervals.
Under the revised framework, all BS-I to III vehicles will now have a three-month validity period across India.
Revised rules
For BS-IV vehicles
For BS-IV vehicles, the earlier central provision allowed a PUC certificate validity of 12 months.
However, certain states and areas within the national capital region (NCR) had already imposed a shorter six-month validity.
The amended rules now prescribe six months as the standard validity period for all BS-IV vehicles across India, irrespective of whether they are private or commercial.