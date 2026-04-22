CFMoto delays India 450MT launch over GST and E20 rules
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CFMoto, the Chinese bike brand, is hitting pause on its India debut.
They were set to roll out the 450MT adventure bike by mid-2025, but new GST rules for bigger bikes and E20 fuel requirements have pushed things back.
CFMoto to assess India, seek partners
Right now, all launch plans are on ice while CFMoto plans to send a team to get a real feel for the Indian market. They're looking to partner locally before making any moves.
The 450MT itself has earned solid reviews abroad for being reliable and well-priced, so if it does land here, it could be one to watch.