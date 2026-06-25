Chennai's ePlane unveils 1st full-size electric aircraft e200X prototype PT-01
Chennai's ePlane Company just rolled out its first full-size electric aircraft, the e200X.
This prototype, called PT-01, brings together all the main systems into one sleek frame and marks a major move from computer designs to real-world testing.
The e200X is set to be used for air taxis, city cargo deliveries, and even air ambulances.
e200X begins ground tests, prototypes due
The e200X has already started ground tests, with flight trials lined up for later this year, founder Satya Chakravarthy says.
Things are moving fast. Two more prototypes are coming in late 2026 / early 2027 as part of getting certified.
Everything from propellers to batteries was built in-house to keep costs down and performance up.
To make things easier for cities, the compact plane will use existing helipads and regular electric bus charging stations at first.