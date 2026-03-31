Chery and Jaguar Land Rover unveil Freelander 800-volt off-road SUV

JLR to produce Freelander in Changshu

Freelander will be made at JLR's Changshu plant in China, taking over from the outgoing Discovery Sport and Evoque models.

Chery and JLR have plans to roll out a new version every six months for the next five years as they aim to make waves in the global premium SUV scene.

While China is first in line, special versions are being tested for Europe and beyond, but details on international branding are still under wraps.