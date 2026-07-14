Chery files Exeed RX design patent in India, signals interest
Auto
Chery, a major Chinese carmaker, has just filed a design patent for its Exeed RX SUV in India.
While this doesn't mean the car is launching right away, it signals Chery's interest in bringing something fresh to the Indian market.
Exeed RX offers coupe SUV styling
The Exeed RX rocks a sporty SUV coupe look: think diamond-pattern grille with sleek LED lights up front, sloping roofline, and flush door handles on the sides, plus bold alloy wheels.
Around back, you'll spot connected LED taillamps and a sharply angled rear window for extra style points.