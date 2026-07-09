Chery files India design patent for modular Tiggo V SUV
Auto
Chery, a Chinese carmaker, just filed a design patent for its Tiggo V SUV in India.
Built on the flexible T1TP platform, this SUV can actually be turned into different types of vehicles: think camper van or pickup truck.
The version patented here sports new rear-side panels to complete its full-size SUV look.
Chery readies India entry with hybrids
Chery is gearing up to enter India alongside JSW Motors and already has patents for models like the Tiggo 8, Jetour T2, and QQ3 EV.
The Tiggo V is expected to pack Chery's Super Hybrid tech and might use a powerful 2.0-liter turbo-gasoline hybrid setup with 352hp and 515 Nm of torque.
Several Chery cars are being tested locally, with the Jetour T2 confirmed to launch in late 2026, so there's more coming soon!