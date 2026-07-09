Chery files India design patent for modular Tiggo V SUV

Chery readies India entry with hybrids

Chery is gearing up to enter India alongside JSW Motors and already has patents for models like the Tiggo 8, Jetour T2, and QQ3 EV.

The Tiggo V is expected to pack Chery's Super Hybrid tech and might use a powerful 2.0-liter turbo-gasoline hybrid setup with 352hp and 515 Nm of torque.

Several Chery cars are being tested locally, with the Jetour T2 confirmed to launch in late 2026, so there's more coming soon!