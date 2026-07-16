Chery, JSW file design patent for Exeed Liefeng in India
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Chery, teaming up with JSW, just filed a design patent for its all-electric Exeed Liefeng Shooting Brake in India.
This move hints at big plans: Chery wants to bring several sub-brands like Jetour and QQ here, but for now, they're starting out with SUVs from Tiggo and Lepas under the JSW Motors name.
Exeed Liefeng promises 1,500km range
The Exeed Liefeng Shooting Brake isn't your average electric car: it runs on a solid-state battery that promises up to a 1,500-kilometer range and can handle super-cold temperatures down to minus 30 Celsius.
Plus, with an 800-volt system and a motor spinning at 30,000 rpm, it rockets from 0-100km/h in under three seconds and tops out at 260km/h.