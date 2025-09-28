This Chinese SUV might be launched in India soon

The Tiggo 8 comes with a host of features such as a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-color ambient lighting, and wireless charging. It also has a panoramic view camera and brown upholstery for added comfort. On the safety front, the SUV packs nine airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with up to 19 functions, and an integrated dashcam.

Market entry

What about its pricing and rivals?

Although Chery has not yet revealed its plans for the Indian market, the patented design of the Tiggo 8 suggests a possible entry into the SUV segment. The vehicle is likely to be priced around ₹30 lakh and could take on rivals such as Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier.EV, Jeep Meridian, and BYD Atto 3.