Chevrolet drops prices on 2027 Corvette Grand Sport lineup Auto Apr 14, 2026

Chevrolet just dropped the pricing for its 2027 Corvette Grand Sport lineup.

The standard Grand Sport starts at $88,495, while the sportier Grand Sport X comes in at $112,195.

Both models are designed for drivers who want serious performance but still enjoy a comfortable grand touring vibe, slotting right between the Stingray and Z06 in Chevrolet's lineup.