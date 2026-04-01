Chevrolet drops prices on 2027 Corvette Grand Sport lineup
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Chevrolet just dropped the pricing for its 2027 Corvette Grand Sport lineup.
The standard Grand Sport starts at $88,495, while the sportier Grand Sport X comes in at $112,195.
Both models are designed for drivers who want serious performance but still enjoy a comfortable grand touring vibe, slotting right between the Stingray and Z06 in Chevrolet's lineup.
Grand Sport X packs 721hp
The new Grand Sport packs a fresh 6.7-liter V-8 engine with 535hp and 705Nm of torque, while the Grand Sport X takes things further with 721hp thanks to a battery borrowed from the discontinued E-Ray.
Expect both models to hit showrooms in summer 2026. They'll be the last new additions to this generation of Corvettes.