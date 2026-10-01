Chevrolet raises 2027 Silverado HD prices with new Duramax diesel
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Chevrolet's 2027 Silverado HD trucks are getting more expensive, with prices rising by $1,000 to $1,500 on every main trim.
If you want the upgraded diesel engine, the total price jump can reach up to $2,900 before extra fees.
The main reason? Chevy is rolling out a new 8.3-liter Duramax V-8 diesel that packs a punch (555hp and a hefty 1668Nm of torque), making it even better for towing and hauling.
Chevrolet confirms Silverado 2500 HD prices
The Silverado 2500 HD comes in six main trims: WT ($49,995), Custom ($53,295), LT ($56,695), LTZ ($67,695), ZR2 ($77,695), and High Country ($78,195), all including destination charges.
These price hikes line up with recent 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 price increases.
Chevy confirmed these changes on October 6.