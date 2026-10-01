Chevrolet raises 2027 Silverado HD prices with new Duramax diesel

Chevrolet's 2027 Silverado HD trucks are getting more expensive, with prices rising by $1,000 to $1,500 on every main trim.

If you want the upgraded diesel engine, the total price jump can reach up to $2,900 before extra fees.

The main reason? Chevy is rolling out a new 8.3-liter Duramax V-8 diesel that packs a punch (555hp and a hefty 1668Nm of torque), making it even better for towing and hauling.