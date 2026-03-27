Chevrolet unveils all-new Corvette Grand Sport X hybrid sports car
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Chevrolet is saying goodbye to the Corvette E-Ray, its first-ever hybrid sports car. Taking its place is the all-new Grand Sport X.
This marks Chevy's next step in bringing more hybrid power to its iconic lineup.
The Grand Sport X keeps the E-Ray's hybrid setup
The Grand Sport X keeps the E-Ray's hybrid setup, a front electric motor and a powerful 6.7-liter V-8, delivering a combined punch of 721hp.
It remains to be seen whether it can match the E-Ray's quick 0 to 97km/h time of just 2.5 seconds, and its balance between grand touring comfort and track focus remains to be seen.
It's all about evolving performance while keeping things exciting for fans of fast cars and new tech.