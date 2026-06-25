China exports $9.2B in May EVs with nearly 50% jump
Auto
China just hit a new high with its electric vehicle (EV) exports, raking in $9.2 billion in May 2026, a nearly 50% jump from last year.
This boom is fueled by countries looking for cleaner rides and trying to cut back on oil, especially as prices spike thanks to the Iran conflict.
It's another big win for China's push into advanced tech and green energy.
China's other electricity tech exports fall
While EVs are flying out of China, exports of other electricity tech like solar panels and batteries actually dropped: solar panel shipments fell 51% after tax rebates ended, and battery exports dipped 16%.
Analysts say this is just a bump in the road; interest in electrification is still strong as nations focus on energy security and moving away from fossil fuels.