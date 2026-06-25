China exports $9.2B in May EVs with nearly 50% jump Auto Jun 25, 2026

China just hit a new high with its electric vehicle (EV) exports, raking in $9.2 billion in May 2026, a nearly 50% jump from last year.

This boom is fueled by countries looking for cleaner rides and trying to cut back on oil, especially as prices spike thanks to the Iran conflict.

It's another big win for China's push into advanced tech and green energy.