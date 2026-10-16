China regulator drafts rules sharply limiting hidden electric door handles
China's market regulator has drafted rules that would sharply limit fully electric hidden door handles starting Jan. 1, 2027.
Automakers applying to register new vehicle designs that use an "innovative" feature will need to submit extra technical data and safety-validation material, all in the name of making vehicles safer and more reliable.
If a model misses the July 1, 2027 documentation deadline and is later found to pose a genuine safety risk, production could be stopped.
China regulator mandates physical switches, testing
The new rules are pretty strict: innovative designs also face real-world durability testing with at least 29934km and document 51 additional parameters covering structural and software reliability, environmental adaptability, heating and cooling performance, and sealing against water and dust.
Also, basic features like lights and wipers must have physical buttons or switches (no touchscreen-only controls allowed), so drivers will not get stuck if tech fails.
If a model misses the documentation deadline and is later found to pose a genuine safety risk, production could stop and a recall plan would be filed with the regulator.