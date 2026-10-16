China regulator drafts rules sharply limiting hidden electric door handles

China's market regulator has drafted rules that would sharply limit fully electric hidden door handles starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Automakers applying to register new vehicle designs that use an "innovative" feature will need to submit extra technical data and safety-validation material, all in the name of making vehicles safer and more reliable.

If a model misses the July 1, 2027 documentation deadline and is later found to pose a genuine safety risk, production could be stopped.