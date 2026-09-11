China unveils 2030 autonomous EV plan safer than human drivers
China just announced a bold plan to achieve large-scale deployment of self-driving cars by 2030.
The goal? Make its smart electric vehicles safer than human drivers and strengthen China's voice in international automotive standards, with these cars cruising highways, urban expressways and selected city roads.
It is all about boosting China's spot in the world auto scene and making its tech stand out.
China tightens rules to boost automakers
China wants its automakers to break into the global top 10 for sales, so expect tougher rules on safety and production.
The government is cracking down on wasteful spending, encouraging companies to team up internationally, and focusing on fair competition.
Plus, it is encouraging deeper cooperation between Chinese and foreign companies in vehicle and key-component research, investment, and global market expansion.