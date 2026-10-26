Chinese car brands overtake Japanese rivals in Europe, Dataforce says
Chinese car brands have just pulled ahead of their Japanese competitors in European sales for the first time over a full quarter.
According to Dataforce, Chinese car registrations doubled over the past year, reaching a 12.7% market share by September, just edging out Japanese brands like Toyota at 11.9%.
BYD and Chery were among the brands gaining ground, showing how quickly things can shift in the auto world.
Chinese automakers establishing factories in Europe
Five years ago, Chinese brands barely had a presence in Europe with just 1% market share.
Now they're everywhere, with models like Chery's Jaecoo 7 SUV even topping UK sales charts.
To keep growing, companies like BYD and Chery are also setting up factories right in Europe (think Barcelona and Hungary), making it clear they're here to stay.