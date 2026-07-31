Chinese carmaker Chery files patents in India for 3 models
Chery, a Chinese carmaker, just filed patents in India for three new models: the Fulwin X3L, Lepas L4 ICE, and Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT.
Recently filed, these cars cover everything from rugged SUVs to flashy luxury rides, showing Chery's big plans to make some noise in the Indian market possibly through local partners like JSW Motors.
Fulwin hybrid, Lepas ICE, Exeed ES7
The Fulwin X3L is a tough-looking hybrid SUV with a gasoline range extender and enough battery power for 215km of electric driving, plus a huge infotainment screen and off-road vibes.
The Lepas L4 ICE is your stylish, everyday SUV with split LED lights and two gasoline engine choices.
And if you're into speed and tech, the Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT packs triple motors, does 0-100km/h in under three seconds, has a wild 1,700km range, and comes loaded with luxury features inside.