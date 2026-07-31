Chinese carmaker Chery files patents in India for 3 models

The Fulwin X3L is a tough-looking hybrid SUV with a gasoline range extender and enough battery power for 215km of electric driving, plus a huge infotainment screen and off-road vibes.

The Lepas L4 ICE is your stylish, everyday SUV with split LED lights and two gasoline engine choices.

And if you're into speed and tech, the Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT packs triple motors, does 0-100km/h in under three seconds, has a wild 1,700km range, and comes loaded with luxury features inside.