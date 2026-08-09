Chinese EVs reach 14.2% western Europe BEV market in 2026
Chinese electric cars are making serious moves in Europe, grabbing 14.2% of the battery electric vehicle market in western Europe so far in the first five months of 2026, a big jump from last year.
Brands like BYD, Chery, SAIC, and Xpeng are leading the charge.
UK leads Chinese EV purchases
The UK now buys more Chinese EVs than any other western European country, mostly because there are not extra tariffs driving up prices.
Italy is not far behind: government subsidies have made models like Leapmotor's T03 super affordable at just €5,000.
Tesla European sales jump 60%
Even with EU tariffs on some Chinese brands, tougher emissions rules mean local automakers face more competition.
Matthias Schmidt, the founder of Schmidt research, thinks Chinese EV growth might slow down as companies shift to plug-in hybrids (which are not yet subject to EU tariffs).
Meanwhile, Tesla is having a moment too. Its European sales jumped 60%, thanks to popular models like the Model 3 and Model Y.