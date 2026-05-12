Chrysler may introduce the Pronto, an affordable model around $20,000
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Chrysler may be considering a small, more affordable model called the Pronto, a new model expected to start around $20,000.
Dealer Dave Kelleher shared that Stellantis executives showed dealers the Pronto last fall, suggesting Chrysler may be moving toward a more affordable direction.
Chrysler sales down 28% this year
Stellantis showed dealers affordable models for Jeep and Dodge too, showing it is serious about affordability.
With Chrysler sales down 28% this year and only two minivan trims left in its lineup, the Pronto could help attract buyers looking for value (maybe give Chrysler the fresh start it needs).
More details on its future plans are coming May 21 at Stellantis's investor day.