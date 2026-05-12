Chrysler may introduce the Pronto, an affordable model around $20,000

Chrysler sales down 28% this year

Stellantis showed dealers affordable models for Jeep and Dodge too, showing it is serious about affordability.

With Chrysler sales down 28% this year and only two minivan trims left in its lineup, the Pronto could help attract buyers looking for value (maybe give Chrysler the fresh start it needs).

More details on its future plans are coming May 21 at Stellantis's investor day.