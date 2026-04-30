Citroen India exports 1st Basalt coupe SUV to South Africa

South African Basalt trimmed of features

The South African Basalt only comes in Plus and Max trims with a 110-hp turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed automatic, unlike the Indian version, which offers more options including a manual.

Some features like front seat ventilation and a 360-degree camera are missing from the export model.

Inside, you get fabric upholstery instead of leatherette, but both versions keep that sporty coupe-SUV look.

As Stellantis India CEO and MD Shailesh Hazela put it, "Commencing Citroen Basalt exports to South Africa strengthens Stellantis India's position as a competitive manufacturing, quality-driven and sourcing base. As our export volumes grow, our focus remains on building a resilient and integrated ecosystem, from vehicles to components, delivered through a consistent and high-quality supply cadence."