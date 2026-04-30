Citroen India exports 1st Basalt coupe SUV to South Africa
Citroen India just shipped its first batch of Basalt coupe-SUVs to South Africa, kicking off the model's international journey.
This move builds on Citroen's growing exports from Chennai, which already include the C3, eC3, and Aircross for ASEAN and African markets.
South African Basalt trimmed of features
The South African Basalt only comes in Plus and Max trims with a 110-hp turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed automatic, unlike the Indian version, which offers more options including a manual.
Some features like front seat ventilation and a 360-degree camera are missing from the export model.
Inside, you get fabric upholstery instead of leatherette, but both versions keep that sporty coupe-SUV look.
As Stellantis India CEO and MD Shailesh Hazela put it, "Commencing Citroen Basalt exports to South Africa strengthens Stellantis India's position as a competitive manufacturing, quality-driven and sourcing base. As our export volumes grow, our focus remains on building a resilient and integrated ecosystem, from vehicles to components, delivered through a consistent and high-quality supply cadence."