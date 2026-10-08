Clarkson builds eco Jaguar F-Type in 'Jeremy Grows a Car'
Jeremy Clarkson is returning to car-building TV with Jeremy Grows a Car: A Clarkson's Farm Special, coming to Prime Video in 2027.
This time, he's taking a Jaguar F-Type V6S and making it eco-friendly using materials grown right on his Diddly Squat Farm: think leather interior and panels made from flax.
The project was greenlit by Prime Video, and Clarkson had already hinted at a Jaguar build before it became official.
Clarkson fits flax panels with Callum
Clarkson's giving his convertible a wider body kit, with flax-composite panels crafted from his own farm's materials.
He's teaming up with Ian Callum, the designer behind the original F-Type, which adds some serious design chops to the show.
Expect hands-on scenes of Clarkson fitting custom panels and showing off how sustainability can actually look cool on four wheels.