Clarkson builds eco Jaguar F-Type in 'Jeremy Grows a Car'

Jeremy Clarkson is returning to car-building TV with Jeremy Grows a Car: A Clarkson's Farm Special, coming to Prime Video in 2027.

This time, he's taking a Jaguar F-Type V6S and making it eco-friendly using materials grown right on his Diddly Squat Farm: think leather interior and panels made from flax.

The project was greenlit by Prime Video, and Clarkson had already hinted at a Jaguar build before it became official.