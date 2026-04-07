Classic Legends to unveil new scrambler model on April 23

Yezdi Scrambler due, BSA 19/17 setup

The Yezdi Scrambler is overdue for a refresh, while the BSA Scrambler 650 (shown off in the UK but not in India yet) brings a 19/17-inch front/rear setup and longer suspension.

Whichever model shows up, it'll be a big move for Classic Legends as they keep expanding their lineup. Fans are definitely watching this one closely.