Classic Legends to unveil new scrambler model on April 23
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Classic Legends, the folks behind Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA bikes, are dropping a new Scrambler model on April 23.
They haven't said yet if it's an updated Yezdi Scrambler or the BSA Scrambler 650, so there's some real curiosity about which way they'll go.
Yezdi Scrambler due, BSA 19/17 setup
The Yezdi Scrambler is overdue for a refresh, while the BSA Scrambler 650 (shown off in the UK but not in India yet) brings a 19/17-inch front/rear setup and longer suspension.
Whichever model shows up, it'll be a big move for Classic Legends as they keep expanding their lineup. Fans are definitely watching this one closely.