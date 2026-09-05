Cleaner fuel cars outsell gasoline in India for 1st time
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Big switch-up in India's car scene: In August 2026, more people bought cleaner fuel vehicles (think CNG, hybrids, and EVs) than gasoline cars for the first time ever.
These greener rides made up 42% of all passenger vehicle sales, while gasoline cars dropped to their lowest share yet at 41%.
CNG 25% share EVs up 52%
CNG cars grabbed a record 25% market share last month.
Electric vehicles weren't far behind, with sales jumping 52% year over year and hitting 7.7% of total sales.
Delhi stood out as the region with the highest EV penetration, and GST rate cuts made these options even more affordable.
All signs point to a greener future for Indian roads.