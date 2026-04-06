CNG captures 22% of Indian car sales, overtakes diesel

Lower running costs drive CNG adoption

CNG is winning hearts mainly because it's way cheaper to run, up to half the cost per kilometer compared to petrol.

For folks who drive a lot, the extra money spent on a CNG car usually pays off within a year and a half.

Plus, with city gas networks now covering over 600 cities and more brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai offering new models, it's just easier than ever to go green (and save cash).