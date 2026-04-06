CNG captures 22% of Indian car sales, overtakes diesel
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Big shift alert: CNG cars have now overtaken diesel as the second most popular choice for Indian car buyers in FY2026.
CNG grabbed a 22% market share, while diesel dropped to 18%. Petrol is still on top but has slipped a bit, making up about 47% of sales.
Out of over 47 lakh cars sold, more than 10 lakh were powered by CNG.
Lower running costs drive CNG adoption
CNG is winning hearts mainly because it's way cheaper to run, up to half the cost per kilometer compared to petrol.
For folks who drive a lot, the extra money spent on a CNG car usually pays off within a year and a half.
Plus, with city gas networks now covering over 600 cities and more brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai offering new models, it's just easier than ever to go green (and save cash).