Compass Rose launches neo-retro electric motorcycle with 242km/h top speed

Compass Rose just dropped the Ciulator, an electric motorcycle that throws it back to classic 1950s British cafe racer vibes but with a modern twist. Revealed at CES 2026, it sports a lightweight carbon-fiber body, a steel frame, and some cool details—like a battery shaped to look like an old-school engine and a premium leather seat.

Specs at a glance: The Ciulator comes in two versions: Track (34hp, up to 242km/h, and around 150km per charge) and Standard (still quick at 150km/h top speed and about 129km range).

The Ciulator has a total weight of 140kg.

Price & variants: The Ciulator is priced at KRW 66 million (about $50,000), so it's definitely for serious riders or collectors.

There's also the Dandelion model for KRW 8.4 million ($5,700), which offers more everyday performance—10hp motor, up to 150km/h top speed, and similar range for way less cash.