Compass Rose launches neo-retro electric motorcycle with 242km/h top speed
Compass Rose just dropped the Ciulator, an electric motorcycle that throws it back to classic 1950s British cafe racer vibes but with a modern twist.
Revealed at CES 2026, it sports a lightweight carbon-fiber body, a steel frame, and some cool details—like a battery shaped to look like an old-school engine and a premium leather seat.
Specs at a glance:
The Ciulator comes in two versions: Track (34hp, up to 242km/h, and around 150km per charge) and Standard (still quick at 150km/h top speed and about 129km range).
The Ciulator has a total weight of 140kg.
Price & variants:
The Ciulator is priced at KRW 66 million (about $50,000), so it's definitely for serious riders or collectors.
There's also the Dandelion model for KRW 8.4 million ($5,700), which offers more everyday performance—10hp motor, up to 150km/h top speed, and similar range for way less cash.
Ciulator vs Dandelion: Which 1 fits you?
If you're after premium looks and max speed, the Ciulator is the showstopper.
But if you want something affordable for daily rides without missing out on style or decent range, the Dandelion makes more sense.