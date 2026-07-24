Connected Vehicle Security Act could bar Mercedes-Benz US sales
Mercedes-Benz might get banned from selling cars in the US thanks to a new Senate bill targeting carmakers with significant Chinese ownership.
The Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026, just approved by the Senate Commerce Committee, is all about national security and worries over tech like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in cars.
Since nearly 20% of Mercedes is owned by Chinese investors, they're right in the spotlight.
Automakers face 2030 ownership deadline
Sen. Moreno says this bill is meant to protect American automakers and workers.
Companies like Mercedes would have until 2030 to adjust their ownership or possibly get exemptions.
Other brands could face similar trouble: Polestar might have to stop US sales "beginning in the 2027 model year," while Volvo and GM are already making moves to comply with the new rules.