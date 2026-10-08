Court orders Ola Electric refund ₹1,03,999 with 10% annual interest
Auto
A Hubballi resident, Satish Miskin, just won a big case against Ola Electric after his scooter developed battery problems and wasn't returned even after being handed over to the service center for repairs.
The consumer court ordered Ola to refund him ₹1,03,999 with 10% annual interest, a pretty strong message about standing up for your rights when things go wrong.
Ola Electric must pay ₹60,000
On top of the refund, Ola Electric has to pay Satish another ₹50,000 for all the hassle and ₹10,000 for legal costs.
The Commission made it clear: manufacturers need to fix issues under warranty and actually return repaired vehicles.
This decision also highlights complaints about Ola scooters and reminds companies that good customer service really matters.