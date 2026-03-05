Cupra Born facelift debuts with new features and trim levels
Cupra just revealed the 2026 Born facelift, and it's packing some cool upgrades.
Think sharp new LED headlights, illuminated door handles, and a sleeker front bumper.
Inside, you get actual buttons on the steering wheel (finally!), a big 12.9-inch Android infotainment screen, a crisp 10.25-inch digital cluster, and Sennheiser sound for your playlists.
Top VZ model delivers 322hp and 600km of range
The top VZ model delivers 322hp from a beefy 79kWh battery—good for 0-100km/h in just 5.6 seconds and up to 600km of range.
Other versions include Endurance (228hp/600km), Plus (187hp/451km), or the entry-level with 187hp from a smaller battery.
How much will the new Cupra Born cost?
Expected to start around £34,190 in the UK after grants, the new Born hits roads summer 2026 in three trims.
It'll go head-to-head with rivals like MG4 EV, Renault Megane E-Tech, and VW ID.3—so if you want something that stands out but still ticks all the electric car boxes, this one's worth keeping an eye on.