Cupra Born facelift debuts with new features and trim levels

The top VZ model delivers 322hp from a beefy 79kWh battery—good for 0-100km/h in just 5.6 seconds and up to 600km of range. Other versions include Endurance (228hp/600km), Plus (187hp/451km), or the entry-level with 187hp from a smaller battery.

How much will the new Cupra Born cost?

Expected to start around £34,190 in the UK after grants, the new Born hits roads summer 2026 in three trims.

It'll go head-to-head with rivals like MG4 EV, Renault Megane E-Tech, and VW ID.3—so if you want something that stands out but still ticks all the electric car boxes, this one's worth keeping an eye on.