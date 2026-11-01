Daimler revealed radar and camera safety upgrades for heavy-duty trucks
Daimler revealed some pretty smart safety upgrades for heavy-duty trucks in September 2026, using radar, cameras, and advanced software to help spot hazards and avoid crashes.
During demonstrations at Daimler North America's proving grounds in Oregon, the systems helped avoid or mitigate collisions with dummy vehicles, and the tech is set to roll out globally on Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs trucks and Mercedes-Benz and Setra touring coaches starting in April 2027.
Daimler's assists debut in North America
The update brings features like Active Cross Traffic Assist, Active Side Guard Assist 2 with left-turn protection, and improvements to Active Drive Assist.
In North America, these will show up first in the 2027 Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star X-series.
Daimler says it's all about making roads safer for everyone by cutting down on truck accidents with smarter tech.