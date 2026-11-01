Daimler revealed radar and camera safety upgrades for heavy-duty trucks

Daimler revealed some pretty smart safety upgrades for heavy-duty trucks in September 2026, using radar, cameras, and advanced software to help spot hazards and avoid crashes.

During demonstrations at Daimler North America's proving grounds in Oregon, the systems helped avoid or mitigate collisions with dummy vehicles, and the tech is set to roll out globally on Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs trucks and Mercedes-Benz and Setra touring coaches starting in April 2027.