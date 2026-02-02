This hypercar packs the wildest looking V12 engine ever

The P900's V12 engine is designed to run on synthetic fuel, delivering a peak power output of 900hp. The company had previously offered a Judd Power-sourced V10 for the carbon-fiber chassis of the P900 in 2022 as it anticipated a two-year development period for the new V12. However, it took twice that time to develop this unique engine.

Availability

Only 18 units of the P900 will be made

The P900 boasts a hypercar look with massive aerodynamic elements, fighter plane cockpit-like glass, and huge air intakes. It is mainly designed for track use. De Tomaso plans to produce only 18 units of the P900, which will be stored at the Nurburgring for those who want to experience its power on tarmac worthy of such a beast.