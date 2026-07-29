Delhi EV policy aims for 2027 3-wheelers, 2028 2-wheelers
Delhi is rolling out a bold electric-vehicle (EV) policy to clean up its air, aiming for all new three-wheelers and small trucks to be electric by 2027, and two-wheelers by 2028.
To help make the switch easier, the city's offering perks like subsidies, no registration fees, and up to ₹100,000 if you scrap your old gasoline ride.
EVs 5% of Delhi vehicles
Existing gas vehicles can still hit the roads for now, but as more people choose EVs (over 100,000 were registered in the past year), they'll slowly fade out.
Right now, EVs make up only 5% of Delhi's nearly nine million vehicles.
Challenges remain though: charging stations are still too few and battery range worries many drivers.
Experts urge grid upgrades, fast chargers
Experts say Delhi needs a major boost in its electricity grid and a lot more fast chargers if this plan is going to work, especially since most charging currently relies on coal-fired power.
The government's ₹150 billion push will also need teamwork with neighboring states to keep those EVs running smoothly on cleaner energy.