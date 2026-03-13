Delhi HC rules in favor of Maruti Suzuki against Volkswagen
Maruti Suzuki just scored a win in the Delhi High Court, which said its "TRANSFORMOTION" trademark is totally different from Volkswagen's "4MOTION."
Volkswagen tried to block Maruti's mark, but the court wasn't convinced and sided with Maruti (reported March 13, 2026).
Court says 'MOTION' is too generic
Volkswagen argued that Maruti's name sounded too close to theirs, just with "TRANS" added.
But Maruti explained that "TRANSFORMOTION" is about their tech evolution, especially moving from analog to digital speedometers.
The court agreed there are clear differences: one starts with a number, the other with letters, and "MOTION" is too generic for any one company to own.
Implications for the auto industry
This isn't just corporate drama: it sets a big example for how brands protect their identity in India.
The court also pointed out that Maruti was using its mark before Volkswagen brought theirs here, reinforcing the "first-to-use" rule.
For anyone interested in branding or cars, it's a reminder that standing out (and doing your homework) really counts.