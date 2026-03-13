Delhi HC rules in favor of Maruti Suzuki against Volkswagen

Court says 'MOTION' is too generic

Volkswagen argued that Maruti's name sounded too close to theirs, just with "TRANS" added.

But Maruti explained that "TRANSFORMOTION" is about their tech evolution, especially moving from analog to digital speedometers.

The court agreed there are clear differences: one starts with a number, the other with letters, and "MOTION" is too generic for any one company to own.