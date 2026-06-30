Delhi launches online portal to pay 2026 EV incentives directly

Delhi portal requires verification documents

Launching in the next few days, the portal asks you to upload documents like purchase or scrapping certificates for quick verification.

The policy offers tiered incentives: up to ₹30,000 off two-wheelers, ₹50,000 on three-wheelers, and ₹100,000 for N1 trucks in year one.

Scrapping bonuses range from ₹10,000 (two-wheelers) to ₹100,000 (four-wheelers), plus cars with an ex-showroom price up to ₹3,000,000 skip road tax and registration fees.

Looking ahead, only electric autos will be registered from 2027, with more school busses going electric and extra charging spots planned across Delhi.