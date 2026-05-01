Delhi restarts online e-rickshaw registrations May 15, 2-week training required
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Delhi is bringing back online e-rickshaw registrations starting May 15, after a five-month break.
If you want to apply, you'll need a valid driver's license and must finish a two-week training course.
The idea is to keep things organized as e-rickshaws grow in the city, make last-mile travel easier, and look out for drivers.
One e-rickshaw per driver's license rule
Now, only one e-rickshaw can be registered per driver's license: no more companies owning fleets under one name.
This update is meant to give more people a shot at self-employment and prevent misuse.
Application forms will be provided on the Transport Department's website, and officials say more policy updates are on the way to keep things running smoothly.