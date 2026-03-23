Delhi to add 7,000 EV charging points in 2026
Delhi is rolling out a new electric vehicle (EV) policy by March 2026, aiming to make charging your EV way easier.
The city has asked around 400 vendors and vehicle-makers to help install thousands of new charging stations, with the government promising full support.
Current status and future projections
Right now, Delhi has about 8,849 charging points, against an estimated requirement of approximately 36,150.
The plan is to add 7,000 more in 2026, including at metro stations and bus depots.
This move supports cleaner air and greener commutes, plus it lines up with national goals for more electric vehicles on the road.
But there's still a long way to go: even after these upgrades, more than one-half the needed network will be missing, so if you're thinking of going electric soon, keep an eye on how fast these changes actually roll out.