Delhi to add 7,000 EV charging points in 2026

Current status and future projections

Right now, Delhi has about 8,849 charging points, against an estimated requirement of approximately 36,150.

The plan is to add 7,000 more in 2026, including at metro stations and bus depots.

This move supports cleaner air and greener commutes, plus it lines up with national goals for more electric vehicles on the road.

But there's still a long way to go: even after these upgrades, more than one-half the needed network will be missing, so if you're thinking of going electric soon, keep an eye on how fast these changes actually roll out.