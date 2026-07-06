Delhi waives road tax, registration on EVs up to ₹30L

Delhi scrappage incentive up to ₹1L

If you scrap your Delhi-registered old BS-IV or older petrol/diesel car and buy a qualifying EV within six months, there's an extra incentive of up to ₹1 lakh (limited to the first 100,000 claims). Hybrids aren't included here.

Eight popular EVs under ₹15 lakh are on the list: think Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV, Tata Punch EV (with up to 468km range), plus models from Citroen, Mahindra, and more.

All benefits can be claimed through the Delhi Transport Department portal.