Delhi's getting a real-time EV charging map (and big upgrades for electric rides) Auto Jan 16, 2026

Delhi just announced plans for an "open EV database" that'll let you find real-time info on electric vehicle charging points across the national capital.

This is part of the new EV 2.0 policy expected to be finalized by the end of March 2026 and notified shortly after, aiming to boost Delhi's charging stations from 9,000 to 30,000 in the coming years and make owning an EV way more convenient.