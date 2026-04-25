This is BYD's answer to Maserati Granturismo supercar

Denza, a luxury brand owned by BYD , has unveiled its latest flagship model, the Denza Z. The four-seat electric supercar was showcased at the Beijing Motor Show. The production version of the car stays true to its concept form first revealed at last year's Shanghai show. It features a smooth surface and clean cab-forward silhouette designed by BYD's Chief Designer Wolfgang Egger.

Specifications It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under 2 seconds The Denza Z packs over 1,000hp and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under two seconds. The car's interior features a bright color scheme with turquoise and yellow upholstery. It also has physical controls on the dashboard for drive mode and suspension adjustment functions, which is a departure from BYD convention. Exposed carbon fiber in the center console and bucket seats further emphasize the sporty character of this supercar.

Tech It features magnetorheological suspension Denza has chosen Europe as the first market for the launch of its new super-GT, a move aimed at carving a niche for its nascent premium brand. The company is yet to reveal detailed technical specifications of the Z but had previously said it would come with a steer-by-wire system and four independent electric motors. It will also feature 'DiSus-M' magnetorheological suspension, similar to that of Yangwang U9 hypercar.

Advertisement