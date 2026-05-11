DesignXathon 2026: Maruti Suzuki asks students to design 2036 car

₹4.5L prize and 6-month internships

Entries will be judged on how well they fit Gen Z and Alpha lifestyles, plus their sustainability and tech factor.

There's ₹4.5 lakh up for grabs, and the top three teams get six-month internships at Maruti Suzuki's design studio.

Teams ranked fourth to 10th also score recognition and internship chances, while the top 25 teams get mentorship from industry experts.

Last year saw over 400 entries. Maybe this time it'll be your turn!