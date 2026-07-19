Diamond Atelier reveals DA#22 hyperbike at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Diamond Atelier, the Munich-based custom bike studio, just showed off its wild new DA#22 Hyperbike prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This is their first-ever "Hyperbike," built for collectors who want something way cooler than your average superbike or limited-edition factory ride.
KTM LC8 V-twin, diamond-set triple clamp
The DA#22 packs a punch with a KTM LC8 V-twin engine pushing over 205hp and a high-end chassis co-designed with Wilbers.
Its hand-shaped aluminum body looks sharp with double-curved surfaces, and it's loaded with unique touches: think glowing electroluminescent paint, a titanium exhaust, and even a diamond-set triple clamp with a sterling silver setting.
You'll also spot Formula One-inspired handlebar switches and an illuminated glass clutch cover for extra flair.