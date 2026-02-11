Diesel ban: NITI Aayog says India needs gradual transition
NITI Aayog just dropped a new study (Feb 11, 2026) suggesting India should ease off diesel and shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy—but not overnight.
The idea is to support India's net zero by 2070 goal, while making sure the economy and transport services aren't thrown off balance by any sudden bans.
Report calls for step-by-step approach
Diesel still powers many freight trucks and public transport, so the report says we need a step-by-step approach as EV tech gets better.
It also calls for more solar and wind power to make sure our EVs actually run on clean energy.
For heavy-duty vehicles that are tough to electrify, things like biofuels and hydrogen could help bridge the gap.
Plus, smarter city planning and better public transport could cut down fuel use overall—helping India grow sustainably without leaving anyone behind.