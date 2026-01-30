Divergent's DAPS platform uses AI and advanced 3D printing

Divergent Technologies raised $290 million to scale DAPS as the US ramps up domestic manufacturing. It's already building lightweight parts for luxury brands like McLaren and Aston Martin, plus teaming up with Saab on a super-light airplane fuselage that'll be tested at a future date (testing date not specified).

If it works out, your next car might be lighter

Divergent wants to bring this tech to over 100 US factories so mass-market cars can get affordable, high-performance printed parts too.

If it works out, your next car might be lighter, cheaper, and made with some seriously futuristic tech.