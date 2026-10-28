Special edition Dodge Charger celebrates 90 years of Mopar
What's the story
Dodge has unveiled a special edition of its popular Charger, marking 90 years of Mopar. The new model is based on the R/T and Scat Pack Plus versions with turbocharged inline-six engines. Despite not offering any extra power, it comes with a host of upgrades like carbon-fiber front splitter and rear spoiler, functional hood scoop, cold-air intake system, graphics package and limited-series plaque.
Pricing details
Price and availability
The special edition package for the R/T and Scat Pack Plus models comes at a price tag of $10,995.
Only 270 units of this exclusive vehicle will be produced for North America - 27 for Canada and the rest mostly for the US market.
The special edition will be available in three colors: Diamond Black, White Knuckle, and Bludicrous.
Launch event
Performance upgrades on show car
Stellantis will unveil these Mopar '27 special editions at the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals drag races before displaying them at its annual booth at SEMA.
The show car will also feature additional factory-authorized upgrades such as performance springs, a free-flowing cat-back exhaust system, and large 21-by-11-inch wheels.