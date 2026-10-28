Dodge launches Mopar '27 Charger for 90th anniversary at SEMA
Dodge is dropping a special edition Charger to celebrate Mopar's 90th birthday: only 270 cars will be made, and they'll debut at SEMA.
The Mopar '27 Charger keeps the usual engine but stands out with carbon-fiber details and bold graphics.
If you want one, orders open January 2027.
Mopar '27 Charger gets carbon-fiber trim
Each car gets a carbon-fiber splitter, hood scoop, rear spoiler, custom graphics, and an anniversary plaque.
You can pick from three colors (Bludicrous, Diamond Black, or White Knuckle) with just 90 of each shade available.
There's also a unique dashboard badge and a personalized owner's kit for that extra collector vibe.
Production starts spring 2027, with most cars headed to the US and just a handful for Canada, so if you're into rare rides, this one's worth watching.