Dodge teases Super Bee return after more than 10 years
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Dodge just dropped a quick teaser video hinting that the Super Bee muscle car is making a comeback after more than 10 years.
The clip features a swarm of bees and a drag strip light turning green.
No car shown yet, but it's clear Dodge is gearing up for something fast and fun.
Super Bee reveal set August 8
First launched in 1968, the original Super Bee was all about affordable muscle with serious V8 power.
Dodge might base the new version on today's Charger, but we'll have to wait for full details.
The big reveal happens August 8 at Roadkill Nights, a perfect spot for this classic's return.