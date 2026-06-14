Dongfeng Mach Power 2.0T hits 45.5% thermal efficiency for hybrids
Dongfeng, one of China's leading car brands, just dropped its Mach Power 2.0T engine for hybrid SUVs and bigger rides, boasting a verified 45.5% thermal efficiency.
That's pretty impressive, and it means more power with less fuel, something the company announced in June after independent testing in May.
Dongfeng MAKC EGR boost fuel economy
The engine uses Dongfeng's MAKC combustion system to burn fuel smarter, plus high-pressure injection and a cooled EGR system to cut down on wasted energy.
These upgrades boost fuel economy by up to 10%, while features like a variable turbocharger and electronic oil pump help the engine perform smoothly, even when towing or driving at high altitudes.
Dongfeng says hybrids' range 30% wider
Thanks to all these innovations, Dongfeng says this engine's efficient operating range is now 30% wider than its last model, a big step forward for hybrids in China's market.