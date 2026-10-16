Dubai Police unveil 920hp Lamborghini Temerario luxury patrol car

Dubai Police just rolled out a 920-horsepower Lamborghini Temerario as part of its luxury patrol program.

This eye-catching hybrid supercar isn't just about speed: It's meant to boost police visibility and connect with tourists at popular spots.

The move, in collaboration with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is being called by Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, "an innovative approach to policing, combining an effective security presence with community and tourist engagement" that highlights Dubai's unique vibe.