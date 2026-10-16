Ducati 2027 Panigale V4 upgrades cut lap times by 0.4s

Handling gets a boost too, with a reduced lateral stiffness of the front frame for better grip in sharp turns.

The V4 S version adds Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 suspension for even sharper control.

Electronic upgrades like Dynamic Engine Brake and Race Brake Control help you corner and stop with confidence.

Plus, there are fresh customization options, including 11 colors, five of them from Automobili Lamborghini's Ad Personam program and two liveries, Corse and Performance, and in the UK, prices start at £25,495 for the V4 and £30,995 for the V4 S when it lands in Europe next March (US launch follows in April).