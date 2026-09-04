Ducati and Lamborghini team up again for Panigale V4 Lamborghini

This beast runs on a 1,103-cc Stradale V4 engine with 218.5hp, hitting 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and topping out at 350km/h.

Only 630 units will be made (plus an ultra-rare Speciale Clienti edition of just 63 bikes for select Lamborghini customers, who can transfer their car's color scheme onto the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti or choose from exclusive combinations designed by Ducati Centro Stile).

Prices start at $78,400, but the Speciale Clienti starts at $100,400 if you want that personal touch.