Ducati celebrates 100th anniversary with Collezione 100 at Mugello

Ducati Collezione 100 features heritage details

These bikes aren't just about nostalgia: they come with unique paint jobs nodding to legends like the 1972 750 Imola Desmo and 1962 Scrambler, plus cool touches like Alcantara seats, bronze-finished parts, and numbered plaques.

If you want to see them up close, they'll be showcased at World Ducati Week in July and other big events this year.