Ducati celebrates 100th anniversary with Collezione 100 at Mugello
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Ducati is turning 100 and they're celebrating in style with the Collezione 100: a super-exclusive set of 10 motorcycle models, each inspired by a classic Ducati.
Unveiled at Mugello Circuit just before MotoGP weekend, every model is capped at only 100 units worldwide, making them seriously rare.
Ducati Collezione 100 features heritage details
These bikes aren't just about nostalgia: they come with unique paint jobs nodding to legends like the 1972 750 Imola Desmo and 1962 Scrambler, plus cool touches like Alcantara seats, bronze-finished parts, and numbered plaques.
If you want to see them up close, they'll be showcased at World Ducati Week in July and other big events this year.